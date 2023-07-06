FLINTVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — A semi-truck carrying chickens crashed on Highway 64 on the “Big Cut” in Lincoln County recently, and the incident has apparently grabbed the attention of PETA officials.

The group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, made an announcement saying they would raise a “sky-high” memorial (below) for all of the chickens lost in that wreck in an effort to remind everyone that “the crash victims were individuals.”

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency responded to the incident, which happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 24. A spokesperson said he was surprised that there weren’t very many chickens involved, adding that the truck driver was okay.

Warning: The following gallery contains graphic photos that could be disturbing.

However, according to PETA, there have been 20 animal-transport truck crashes so far in 2023.

A similar crash happened last year in Morgan County.

“Each of the chickens on this truck experienced terror and agony as she was crushed to death or suffocated,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges everyone to see chickens as the sensitive beings they are and go vegan.”

The organization says every person who goes vegan ends up saving around 200 animals per year, as well as reducing their own health risks, from cancer to diabetes and heart disease.

You can learn more about PETA’s mission here.