LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — When you cross into Tennessee from Alabama while driving on Highway 431, you enter what’s known as the “Magic Mile”.

The Magic Mile consists of six Tennessee Lottery stores, and has dubbed itself the “luckiest mile in Tennessee.”

If you check out the cars in the parking lots of the Magic Mile, you’ll notice almost every vehicle has an Alabama license plate. That’s because Alabama remains one of the five states in the U.S. that doesn’t have a lottery.

The “Magic Mile” off of Highway 431 in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

While News 19 was inside several of the stores, we talked with people from Huntsville, Danville, and Cullman. That’s people from three different north Alabama counties that crossed the state line in order to buy their tickets.

Monday, most of the people buying lottery tickets were playing Powerball, hoping to win the big $900 Million dollar jackpot.

That includes Huntsville resident and seasoned lottery player, Consuelo Englert.

“I come up every five weeks and we buy lottery tickets,” Englert said. “We’ve been doing this for years.”

Englert said she makes the trip up to Tennessee with her best friend. While they both buy tickets, Englert said she holds onto them. “My friend has a tendency to lose everything” she added.

Since she holds on to the tickets, she keeps track of the numbers.

“If I win, I will not tell her because she has chicken lips,” she said. “She goes blah, blah, blah to everybody, so I’m not going to say anything, I’ll surprise her.”

That would be quite a surprise, as the $900 million dollar Powerball jackpot is the third-largest Powerball prize and the 7th largest lottery prize in U.S. Lottery history.

According to the Powerball website, if you choose the cash option, you could take home $465.1 million dollars.

Englert said she and her friend have been planning out what they’d do if they won for years.

“I think I’ll take her for a yearlong cruise around the world, with the best suite on the cruise,” she said.

Her friend who didn’t want to go on camera suggested going on an African safari. However, that is not Englert’s style. “I don’t want to go on safari,” Englert said. “Forget the safari it’s too hot for me, there’s no air conditioning on those cars,” she added.

The pair might not want to get too far down the road in planning their adventure with potential lottery winnings, because according to Powerball, the odds of winning are slim.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $900 million dollars.

To win the grand prize you need to get all five white balls, plus the red powerball. The odds of that are 1 in 292,201,338.00, according to the official website.

Of course, the saying goes, “You’ve got to play to win,” and Englert embraces that.

“I’ve spent a lot of money [on the lottery] but I don’t care,” she said. However, she wishes she was spending that money in her home state.

“We contribute to your [Tennessee’s] schools and your colleges, and your roads,” she said. “You [Tennessee] get all of our money, my state doesn’t get nada.”

In recent years, multiple pieces of legislation have tried to establish a lottery in Alabama. However, they have all failed.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night at 9:59 Central. If no one wins, the jackpot will go up for the next drawing!