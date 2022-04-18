POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying supplies for a local Bojangles restaurant crashed near Powell Middle School on Monday.

West Emory Road at Powell Middle School is closed in both directions as crews work to clear remove an overturned tractor-trailer from the roadside.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to the crash around 10:15 a.m. ET Monday. The driver was uninjured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

The truck was carrying supplies for the Bojangles restaurant on West Emory Road, a Rural Metro Fire spokesperson said.







Photos: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County

Crews are working to get the truck loaded and back onto the roadway, which is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.