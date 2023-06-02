KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that happened on the interchange in Jefferson County on Thursday. Tennessee Highway Patrol released on Friday that one person was injured in the crash and another was charged.

Friday afternoon, THP said the crash happened on Thursday when the two tractor trailers were traveling east on I-40. The preliminary report said an unknown SUV cut in front of one of the tractor-trailers, causing it to swerve and hit the other tractor trailer. THP said the truck that was hit then went into the ditch, flipped over onto its top, before it continuing down onto I-81, under the I-40 overpass, where it came to a rest on it’s top.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that flipped was injured, according to the preliminary report.

The tractor-trailer that swerved pilled off into the grass next to vehicle one, THP said, but the SUV continued eastbound on I-40. The driver and passenger were uninjured, but THP said the driver was charged with due care.

On Thursday, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said there was a crash on I-81 North involving two tractor-trailers in Jefferson County. One of the tractor-trailers was hauling bread and appeared to have fallen off of I-40 overpass before landing on I-81.

The TDOT Smartway Map shows the damaged tractor trailer under the bridge.

Northbound lanes on I-81 were closed as crews assist with the cleanup and traffic control. Nagi said the crews pushed the overturned tractor-trailer into the median. All lanes were reported to be back open around 5:44 p.m.

