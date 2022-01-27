NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are working an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 65.

TDOT says the shooting happened on I-65 northbound near mile marker 77 just north of Old Hickory Boulevard near the site where the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue was displayed.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has told News 2 the incident is an officer-involved shooting.

News 2 obtained video showing the tense encounter near the Hogan Road exit south of downtown Nashville. You can click to see a portion of the footage here (viewer discretion is advised).

In the video, multiple officers are on scene with their guns drawn. They appear to be focused on one man standing on the shoulder of the interstate. Several moments into the standoff, that man appears to pull out a weapon – that’s when shots are fired.

According to Metro Nashville police, the 37-year-old man involved in the standoff has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the situation.

The northbound side remains closed in that area near Harding Place, while two southbound side lanes have reopened.

