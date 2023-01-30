Photos courtesy of the State of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and State Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771 respectively. The senate bill was filed for introduction on Jan. 24, and the house bill was introduced on Jan. 30.

As of Monday, SB0420 had passed on first and second consideration and had been referred to the Senate State and Local Government Committee.

If passed, the bills would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.

News Channel 11 has reached out to both Crowe and Holsclaw for a comment on the proposed legislation.