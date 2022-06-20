Happy African American student raising her hand to ask a question during lecture in the classroom. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents says students attending the state’s public community colleges and applied technology colleges will not face a tuition or fee increase for the upcoming academic year.

The board voted at a quarterly meeting Friday to keep tuition rates stable for the second time in three years. The board oversees the state’s community colleges and colleges of applied technology.

The board also suspended campus-specific online course fees for the second consecutive year, saving students a total of about $2.6 million.