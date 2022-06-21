NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Coffee County court has released new details surrounding the arrest of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett after he was charged with driving under the influence after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

According to court records, on June 18, an officer observed Hargett’s vehicle leaving Bar 315 in Tullahoma and saw the vehicle ride on several lane markings while it traveled down Anderson Street, East Carroll Street and Wilson Avenue.

An affidavit states that the officer stopped the vehicle and detected an odor of an intoxicant coming from Hargett and noticed that his eyes were glossy. The officer states that Hargett kept repeating “yes sir” at inappropriate times, even when he had not been asked a question.

Records show that Hargett performed poorly on several field sobriety tests, and a passenger inside the vehicle told the officer that he and Hargett had been drinking four hours earlier, prior to the stop.

The secretary of state consented to a blood sample and the results are still pending, according to a Coffee County court affidavit.

Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail on Friday and posted a $2,000 bail just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Following his arrest, the secretary of state released a statement stating that he regrets his actions and will trust the legal process moving forward.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward,” said Hargett.

Hargett is expected to appear in court on July 14 to face the charge.