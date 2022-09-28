The Dick’s Sporting Goods signage is seen at their store on March 26, 2020 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from a Knoxville sports store.

Over $5,800 worth of Titleist golf clubs were stolen from the DICK’S House of Sport at the West Town Mall on Sept. 17 around 6 p.m. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers released images from security footage of two men suspected in the theft.

Photo: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

The DICK’S House of Sport concept store was the second of its kind when it opened in June 2021. It features a 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track, a 40 ft. rock climbing wall, batting cages, putting green, golf hitting bays with TrackMan simulators and indoor turf soccer cage.