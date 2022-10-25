MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Warren County are working to battle a wildfire outside of McMinnville from Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred in the area of Isha Lane off Highway 8.

Crews initially responded to reports of a person who had previously been banned from the premises that had set up a camp with a fire. Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, local volunteer fire departments, Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA and EMS responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

The man who allegedly started the fire — Robert Vincent Halter — was arrested and is facing charges of reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

At 7 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on Facebook saying more than 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers were working to fight the fire. Firefighters from five surrounding counties also reported to the scene.

Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities say it is contained but not under control at this time.

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Matheny strongly recommended that all residents of Isha and Curtistown evacuate immediately. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who remains in the area should be vigilant regarding their surroundings.

At this time, a temporary shelter has been set up at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department for anyone who is in need.

County Mayor Terry Bell will be requesting a State of Emergency to obtain more resources to assist in the situation.