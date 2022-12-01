NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville animal rescue helped save one dog who was shot in the leg and dumped on the side of a road in Alabama this past weekend.

The nonprofit organization, Wags & Walks Nashville, received a phone call over the weekend to learn that a dog had been badly injured and needed immediate help.

“One of our shelter partners out of Alabama let us know that there was a dog who had been shot. They do not have the resources or foster base to be able to care for a dog with such a severe injury,” Kathryn Hurley, executive director of Wags & Walks Nashville, said.

That’s when the foster-based nonprofit quickly came to the rescue and stepped up to save 3-year-old Goose, who was badly infected and needed emergency surgery.

“When dogs are injured that severely, they’ll often get euthanized because they don’t have the financial resources to help dogs with those kinds of injuries. So once we said, ‘Yes, go do the surgery,’ they were able to complete it, and then we were able to go pick him up and take over his care,” Hurley said.

Goose’s leg had to be amputated because of all the damage and infection. The animal rescue said his injuries were unlike anything they’d ever seen before.

“We don’t know anything about who, when, or why. It’s really hard to imagine how anyone would ever shoot an innocent animal. In terms of law enforcement, we don’t know if there will be any charges because I don’t think they even know who did it,” Hurley said.

The Wags & Walks team picked up Goose on Saturday and brought him back to Clarksville where his temporary foster mom, Amy Goold, took over.

“He’s a terrific dog. He’s been a champ, and he’s very friendly and loving despite what has happened to him. I think he has happy days ahead of him in a loving home,” Goold said.

Goose is expected to make a full recovery and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks once he’s medically cleared.

If you want to help the rescue’s mission of saving dogs like Goose, click here.