KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County deputies say a naked man was shot in the chest Tuesday night after illegally entering a home in West Knoxville.

The man was reportedly violent and damaged the interior of the home, said Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Patrol units responded to the 7800 block of Westland Drive around 9 p.m.

Glenn said the suspect was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment and that he was shot at least once in the chest. He is in critical condition.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. The identity of the shooter has not been released.