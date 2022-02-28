EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A murder investigation has been opened after an incident in East Nashville early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1:40 a.m. on Dellway Drive. Officials reported one male victim was struck at least once while in a vehicle, which then continued down Dellway Drive toward Dickerson. Police said the vehicle then went off the roadway and through a yard, striking another car.

Metro Police told News 2, the victim was found by a family member that was out driving around the area looking for the victim.

At this time, police are waiting to talk with neighbors. Officers were told there are cameras in the area that will be reviewed. At this time there is no suspect in custody.

Authorities said they are not ready to release the identity of the victim at this time.