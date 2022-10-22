NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A historic piece of public art dedicated to country music legend Dolly Parton has been unveiled in downtown Nashville.

On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located on Broadway, revealed the large-scale mural of Dolly Parton.

The art piece is the first of its kind to be endorsed by Dolly Parton and features the beloved artist adorned in bright colors, surrounded by butterflies and floral arrangements.

Artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural in collaboration with CTK Entertainment and says it was an honor to get feedback from Dolly as she was creating the design.

“It’s a really special project, and you don’t really get asked to do special projects like this all the time, so it’s really important to me, and I just feel honored to have been the one who was asked to do it,” said Moore.

The mural adds to the musical legacy that multiple country music artists have established on Broadway, with nearly a dozen artists owning bars on the tourist strip such as Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, to name a few.

Friday’s mural unveiling also acted as a fundraiser for Dolly’s charity – Imagination Library, which promotes childhood literacy to millions of children across the nation.

You can check out the mural for yourself at Acme Feed & Seed located on 101 Broadway in Nashville.