LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.

According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies working on a marijuana trafficking case were led through an investigation to the storage facility in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Officials claim K9 Maverick was deployed at the scene, a search warrant was obtained, and then the marijuana was discovered.

The sheriff’s office collaborated with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and Fayetteville Police Department on the case.

Officials did not specify if an arrest has been made in relation to the marijuana. The incident remains under investigation.