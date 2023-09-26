NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced he will perform at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium next year.

Wallen will visit Music City as part of his One Night at a Time 2024 tour. Wallen is extending his current tour into 2024 with 10 additional stadium shows.

The concert is set for May 2, 2024, and will include special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” shared Wallen in a press release. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

To register for tickets, visit MorganWallen.com