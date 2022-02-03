ARDMORE, Tenn. (WHNT) — A Morgan County man was arrested Thursday in connection to a robbery in Ardmore last week.

According to a Facebook post, Ardmore Police say Wesley Bibb of Morgan County was arrested for the robbery that happened on January 27.

At that time, police requested help in finding the suspect who robbed the business. Ardmore Police say that suspect was also accused of stealing a white 2013 Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate number LBNW91 from Florida.

Ardmore Police said Bibb was booked into the Giles County Jail.