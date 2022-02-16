NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced a decommissioned officer has been fired following a disciplinary hearing Monday.

On February 9, decommissioned MNPD officer Brian Woodard surrendered himself on a grand jury indictment charging him with sexual battery.

Woodard is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while watching a movie off-duty at the Belcourt Theater.

On July 31, a 21-year-old woman claimed the 36-year-old officer leaned over and touched her left buttock while sitting in the same row. The two were separated by an empty seat.

Woodard was identified as the suspect a few days later due to his membership at the Belcourt and the physical description provided by the 21-year-old and her fiancé.

As a result of an investigation by MNPD Sex Crimes detectives, Woodard was decommissioned in early August.

Woodard’s bond was set for $10,000 for the sexual battery charge, a Class E felony.

Woodard is a 10-year police department veteran and was last assigned to the North Precinct.