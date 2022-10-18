MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Mississippi River has officially reached the lowest point in Memphis, the National Weather Service announced Monday.

The Mississippi River has reached -10.7 feet and is continuing to drop. This beats the previous record of -10.70 feet in 1988.

The low river levels are negatively impacting the agriculture industry in Arkansas and Mississippi. Barges traffic is also being forced to slow down due to the shallow waters, making transporting cargo difficult.