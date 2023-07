LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for people to be on the lookout for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), Courtney Brown was last seen on June 30.

Brown is described as a white female and is pictured below.

Courtney Brown was last seen on June 30. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

LCSD said they will provide more information on Brown as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to notify LCSD Investigator Tammy MacDonald at (931)433-9821.