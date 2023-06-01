NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville police officer was injured in a shooting in Donelson and the alleged suspect has died, according to police.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Donelson Pike on Thursday, June 1.

According to investigators, Det. Donovan Coble, 33, a 4-year MNPD veteran, was responding to the area on a report of an armed man, identified as Delama Casimir, 37, breaking into vehicles at The Parking Spot near Nashville International Airport. Coble reportedly engaged Casimir and chased after him before being shot in the side. His partner stopped to render air while Casimir took off.

Officer Donovan Coble, 33, a 4-year MNPD veteran, is in critical-stable condition with a gunshot wound to his side. (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Dept.)

Investigators released an image of Casimir as they searched for him in the immediate aftermath.

A very active scene played out on TDOT SmartWay Map near where the shooting happened. Several officers were seen with guns drawn, in addition to a number of law enforcement vehicles.

TDOT reported that the far right lane and right shoulder on I-40 westbound at mile marker 216 were blocked due to police activity. I-40 westbound at Stewarts Ferry Pike was also closed for about an hour as police investigated.

Delama Casimir (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The interstate has since reopened, however, a small stretch of Donelson Pike from I-40 to Royal Parkway appears to still be closed.

Metro Police tweeted their SWAT team found Casimir in a brush pile behind a home on Upshaw Drive at around 3:30 p.m. and said he was injured “in an exchange of gunfire.”

Upshaw Drive scene (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Pistol found at Upshaw Drive scene (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Coble and Casimir were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Coble is in critical-stable condition, while Casimir has since died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators said Casimir had a Florida drive license that listed an address in Pompano Beach.