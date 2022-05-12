NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer and two teachers have been indicted in an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of a teenager.

Metro police say officer Corey Reed, 31, a five-year MNPD veteran, surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. He allegedly inappropriately touched the then 13-year-old boy, who spent the night at Reed’s home in December 2017.

Bond for Reed was set at $100,000.

MarVelous Brown, 30, was the band director at Joelton Middle School when he met the victim in 2017 and allowed him to spend the night at his home multiple times. He has since been charged with one count of aggravated rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, and one count of solicitation of a minor, according to police.

Until his recent separation, police say Brown was the band director at Fisk University. He is not yet in custody.

Derek Calvon Hill Jr., 25, is currently a high school health teacher at Kipp Academy. He is charged with one count of aggravated rape stemming from an alleged sexual assault of the teenager with Brown at Brown’s Nashville home in 2017, police say.

Hill was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Kipp Academy; his bond was also set at $100,000.

The victim, who is now 18 years old, reportedly came to police in January of this year to report the sexual abuse he endured, which he said started when he was in sixth grade.

Police believe Brown tried to solicit the teen for sex as late as last year.

Reed, who was assigned to the South Precinct, was decommissioned on January 19 pending both criminal and administrative investigations. Reed will soon have a disciplinary hearing as MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability continues its investigation into him.

Brown, Hill and Reed are friends and reportedly participated in a mentoring group through a college fraternity.