MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Showboats football will come back home to Memphis in 2023, the United States Football League announced Tuesday morning.

Longtime Memphians may remember the USFL Showboats. Pro football Hall of Famer Reggie White started his career with the Memphis Showboats in the 1980s.

The new team’s inaugural game will be played Sunday, April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Tickets are available at theusfl.com and Ticketmaster. NBC and Fox will be media partners for the league.