MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was shot while on patrol Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis, police say.

MPD Chief CJ Davis said three people have been detained.

The shooting triggered a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road.

According to police, around 12:45, an officer who was on patrol in the area looking for stolen vehicles called in saying he had been shot.

The officer was brought to Regional One hospital in a police vehicle by another officer, Davis said. He was initially in critical condition, but police said he has been upgraded.

The scene on Horn Lake Road in Memphis

BREAKING: Memphis Police say an officer was shot, but in stable condition. Suspect is wanted. This is the scene off Horn Lake Road in south Memphis. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/9Hx7mNQBqP — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 31, 2022

Davis said the officers were in the area because it’s a known drop-off spot for stolen cars.

Geeter K-8 school nearby was on precautionary lockdown while police investigate, MSCS said. The lockdown was lifted around 2:48 p.m. Freedom Preparatory Academy – Westwood Middle Community was also on a precautionary lockdown for less than 30 minutes.

Horn Lake @ W Shelby is blocked by @MEM_PoliceDept as they investigate a shooting. A woman who may be a parent just rushed into Geeter K-8 School. Police can be seen coming and going from the school. Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/DwOsUhW6WK — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) August 31, 2022

During the incident, another officer was on their way to the scene to assist the officer that was shot when they were involved in a crash, police say.

The officer and the other driver involved in the crash were transported to Regional One. The officer is in non-critical condition. Police have not released the condition of the other driver.

It is unknown how close the accident was to the initial scene.

WREG saw a wrecked police car that may have been involved in the crash at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road. Officers are also at the scene. It has not been confirmed if it is the same car involved in the crash.

Wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)

Scene of wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)

Scene of wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)

An Infiniti was also spotted in the Oakhaven area. Police have not confirmed if this is the car involved in the shooting at this time.

A wrecked Infiniti was found in the Oakhaven area.

WREG is working to learn more information. Check back for updates