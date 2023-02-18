MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis Police officer who was shot in the line of duty on February 2 has died from his injuries.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was listed in critical condition for days, but it was recently announced that he succumbed to his injuries on February 18, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said Redd became an officer in February 2008, and he served the citizens in Memphis while working at multiple stations. Redd also served his country as a United States Marine. MPD said he was a husband, father and the Director of Security at his church.

“Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed,” MPD said in their post.

Life changed in an instant for Redd, after responding to a trespassing call just after noon Thursday, February 2, at a business near the Poplar-White Station Library.

He and another officer confronted the suspect, Torrence Jackson Jr., inside the nearby library. State investigators say Jackson pulled out a weapon and shot Redd.

Redd’s partner then fired back, killing Jackson. Library patrons were sent scrambling. Moments later, paramedics rushed Redd to the hospital.