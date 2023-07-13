MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danielle Ballard, a former basketball player at Louisiana State University, died after being hit by a car Thursday, Memphis Police and LSU confirm.

According to MPD, a little before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian hit at Coleman Road and Raleigh-Lagrange Road.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Regional One Health, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed on the scene.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

Ballard played basketball at Central High School in Memphis and graduated in 2012. According to ESPN, she was the 25th overall rank and the 7th position rank.