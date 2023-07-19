LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Following the failure to pass a budget on Tuesday night, time is running out for Lincoln County leaders to come up with a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

County leaders have until September to establish a budget for the new fiscal year, but without a new one in place for 2024, the county is facing some uncertainty.

Some people who live in Lincoln County say the property tax increase in the recent budget proposal, which failed to pass, could’ve caused them to lose their homes.

With leaders split on what the budget should look like, the county is facing a first-ever. It could be the first time a Tennessee Comptroller has to come in to set a budget for Lincoln County, something leaders say they’re trying to avoid.

The potential building of a new school, a 5% raise for county employees, and the possible usage of the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county got during the pandemic are all a part of the proposed budget, but what has prevented its passage?

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman says the proposal to increase the county’s property taxes is what has led to the resolution failing its previous two passing attempts.

“The problem has not been with the appropriations to the different departments, its been the tax rate that has been the problem,” Newman told News 19.

With the county commission scrambling to come up with a budget, Newman explained what it would mean for a state comptroller to come in and set their own budget for the county.

“The comptroller can set a budget and the rate could even be higher than what’s proposed. It could be cut out, he could say hey y’all don’t need a new school, y’all don’t need these raises,” Newman said.

As the property tax remains at $2.10 for now, some residents like Don Jenkins says many within the community are living on a fixed income and the increase could’ve caused some people to lose their homes.

“Yes, it’s going to do harm. No, there’s no need for a property tax increase, several ladies have told me ‘We can’t do this, we could easily lose our home,” Jenkins said.

However, Mayor Newman is confident that the county’s leaders will come up with a budget and a reasonable property tax increase during their next meeting.

“I think when we leave that commission meeting, we’ll have a balanced budget and appropriate rate of taxes and be able to fund all those things we proposed,” Newman said.

The county will continue to operate on last year’s budget for the time being. However, Lincoln County leaders will gather for a commission meeting on August 15th, where they will try for the third time in 3 months to pass a new budget for the upcoming year.

As for the property tax proposal, Mayor Newman does believe the county could see a 30 to 40-cent increase in its current rate.