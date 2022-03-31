FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Fayetteville Police are looking for a man connected to a February homicide.

Police said they are searching for Robtavious “Rock” Hawk in connection with a criminal homicide that happened on Robertson Avenue on February 13, 2022.

Hawk was described as a 26-year-old black male, five feet nine inches tall and about 175 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hawk’s location is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Dept. 931-438-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.