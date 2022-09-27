DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left two teens injured Friday night.

Trouble Thomas, 20, was arrested Sunday morning around 3 a.m. when an officer saw him in front of a home on Harris Street.

Dyersburg Police responded to the shooting on Price Street around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, the victims, ages 19, 16, and 14, were leaving an apartment and getting in a vehicle when multiple suspects fired shots at the victims.

The teens were able to leave the area and stopped on Kist Street, where the 16-year-old and 14-year-old were transported by private vehicle to West Tennessee Healthcare.

They were later transferred to a Memphis hospital.

The 19-year-old was not injured during the shooting.

Dyersburg Police say 22-year-old Damaris Neal, 24-year-old Camron Hopkins, and two 17-year-olds are wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Dyersburg Police say the wanted suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who comes in contact with them to call 911. If you have any information about their whereabouts or the shooting, call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or 311.