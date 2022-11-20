FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home along Freedom Lane shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to investigate a burglary in progress.

Authorities said they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, so emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and brought him to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester.

However, the man — identified by officials as 47-year-old Jonathan Ray Rollins of Winchester — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said its criminal investigation division is working with the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office to investigate this incident.

No additional information about Sunday afternoon’s shooting is available at this time.