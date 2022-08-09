Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is dead after police say he drowned in a drainage ditch in Germantown Tuesday evening.

Germantown Police responded to a possible drowning in the area of Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m.

According to police, officers and fire officials found a 37-year-old man in a nearby drainage ditch. The victim was transported to Germantown Methodist where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the initial cause of the man’s death was an accidental drowning.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.