Man dies in southern Middle Tennessee lake

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A man died in a suspected drowning at a lake in the rural Appleton community Friday morning.

Officials with the Lawrence County EMA say they received a 911 call around 9:00 a.m. for a man in the water at a lake along Appleton Road.

Lawrence County Swift Water Rescue Team was called out to the scene but the victim had already been pulled from the water before they arrived.

The man was unresponsive and it was not clear if the death was due to a medical issue or an actual drowning. His identity was not immediately released.

Units from Southeast Volunteer Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (TN), and Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA also responded to the scene.