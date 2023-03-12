NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after officers were called to the scene of a deadly Saturday afternoon shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Hermitage.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 from the Walmart in the 4400 block of Lebanon Pike.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 22-year-old Tiara Mowbray shot 38-year-old Tristan Walker, who died at the scene.

Authorities said Walker’s girlfriend, who was riding with him, told officers that Mowbray was tailgating them. However, Mowbray accused Walker of brake-checking her, which she said she did to him in turn.

According to officials, both vehicles entered from Andrew Jackson Parkway and stopped in the Walmart parking lot.

Then, Walker reportedly got out of his vehicle and approached Mowbray’s vehicle, at which point she fired one shot, hitting Walker in the chest.

Police said Mowbray stayed at the scene, cooperated with detectives, and was interviewed at police headquarters. Meanwhile, her pistol was recovered from the dashboard of her car.

Authorities announced Saturday night that no charges are being placed pending further investigation into the “road rage-related” shooting.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are set to share the results of that investigation with the District Attorney’s Office.