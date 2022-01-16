Man charged with vehicular homicide after Tenn. wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — An Athens man was charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal wreck in Tennessee early Saturday morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), 58-year-old Jefferson M. Whitfield of Pulaski was killed when his pickup truck collided with the car driven by Uziel M. Guatzozon, 28, of Athens. Guatzozon was transported to the hospital with minor injuries while Whitfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday on Pulaski Highway near the intersection with Grand View Drive. Members of the New Prospect and Ethridge Fire departments and Lawrence County emergency services responded to the scene.

THP said Guatzozon was charged with one count of vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due case, reckless driving, and driving without a license. The crash remains under investigation.