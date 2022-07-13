MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for setting a dog on fire in Nutbush, Tennessee last month.

Police said a dog named “Queen” had been intentionally set on fire and was fully engulfed in flames in the 1700 block of Hood Street on June 20 around 8 p.m.

Bluff City Veterinary Specialists, the veterinary hospital that treated the dog, reported that an accelerant was used on the dog. The dog suffered from fourth-degree burns, covering about 60 percent of its body.

The dog, now called Riona, was rescued by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue. The Memphis-based dog rescue organization offered a $20,000 reward for any information about the suspect.

WREG reported that Riona was receiving international attention from people all over the world for her TikTok videos and different colored bandages.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a very large man in the backyard of a home on Berkshire only 36 seconds before Riona escaped and ran down Hood Street.

Police said on Monday officers were told that the man responsible for burning the dog told another person he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to police and the news.

Quishon Brown was arrested and charged Tuesday for aggravated animal cruelty, arson to wit set fire to personal property, and simple assault.