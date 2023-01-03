LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.

According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the incident happened on December 27, 2022 on Old Huntsville Road in Fayetteville.

They say the victim, 60-year-old Steven Wells, was backing out of a driveway and “became disabled in the roadway.” Officials say Wells got out of the vehicle to check on it.

According to THP, Wells and his unmanned vehicle were then hit by a Ford F-150 being driven by Darrell Klein, 58.

THP says Klein was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

This is a developing story.