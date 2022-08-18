A Memphis man is behind bars after deputies intercepted a suspicious package being shipped through FedEx.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is behind bars after deputies intercepted a suspicious package being shipped through FedEx.

56-year-old Anthony Griffin is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, and two other drug offenses.

According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and a certified drug detector K-9 were scanning packages being shipped from Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday. That’s when SCSO reports the K-9 officer gave a positive alert for the odor of illegal narcotics.

Investigators said Griffin was having the drugs shipped from California to his brother’s house in Whitehaven.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home in the 2000 block of Grovehaven Drive and came in contact with Griffin’s brother who stated he’d pick up the package when he “got off work”.

Inside the home, detectives say they found marijuana and pills.

Griffin was later seen at home receiving the package and taken into custody.

He’s set to appear in court Thursday morning.