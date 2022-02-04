MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed Friday a man has been indicted and charged in connection to a murder that happened more than 25 years ago.

TBI special agents joined with McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputies in the cold case investigation into the 1996 homicide of Barbara Danley (Lehman) Johnson.

Johnson’s body was discovered off the ramp of Interstate 75 in McMinn County in November of 1996. She was 50 years old. Through the investigation, her cause of death was listed as homicide.

In August of 2021, agents were able to re-submit evidence from the case to the TBI crime lab.

That evidence was tested and resulted in the arrest of Rodney E. Jackson of Roseville, Illinois.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody on January 18 and charged with one count of first-degree murder. Illinois State Police arrested Jackson and extradited him to Tennessee, where he was booked into the McMinn County Jail.

“Despite the years that have passed since her murder, Barbara Johnson will have her opportunity at justice,” said 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump. “Part of TBI’s motto is ‘That guilt shall not escape’. They completely lived up to that motto in this case.”

“This is a perfect example of why we are so appreciative of Governor Lee in his recommended budget appropriation,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “If approved, [it] would provide a significant investment to allow us to take more vital and innovative steps in the area of forensic science.”