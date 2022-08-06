MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall.

Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism.

The first theft happened on June 7. According to police, officers responded to what was initially reported as shots fired in the Oak Court Mall. Once on the scene, officers determined shots were not fired, but glass had been broken due to a theft.

Police say surveillance video showed a gray GMC Envoy pulling into the rear parking lot of Macy’s near Southern Avenue. Five men reportedly got out of the SUV, went into Macy’s, and smashed the jewelry display.

Memphis Police say $491,944 in jewelry was stolen.

On June 8, investigators checked the surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station on Poplar Avenue. The video reportedly showed the gray GMC Envoy pulling into the parking lot at 5:06 p.m. June 7. The driver went into the store and bought gas before picking up another man.

Memphis Police say the GMC Envoy left the store at 5:12 p.m. and pulled up at Macy’s at 5:13 p.m.

Police say officers spotted the GMC Envoy on June 10 and identified Harris as the driver. Officers pulled Harris over and learned he was driving on a suspended license. There were also expired drive-out tags on the SUV.

According to Memphis Police, the second theft happened on July 12. Police say a Macy’s employee reported that eight men ran into the store, smashed the jewelry displays with a hammer, and grabbed diamonds.

The employee reportedly told investigators he recognized one of the thieves as “Harris,” but couldn’t remember the man’s full name.

Police say the employee tried to stop the suspects, but Harris threatened him with a hammer.

Memphis Police say the employee estimated that $1.5 million to $2 million in jewelry was stolen and that it would cost $1,000 to replace the broken glass.

The men reportedly ran out of the store and fled the scene in a black Infiniti. Harris was identified as the driver.

On July 13, Memphis Police received a Crime Stoppers tip stating that Harris was responsible for multiple robberies at jewelry stores in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee.

Memphis Police say investigators learned that Harris had pawned some of the jewelry he reportedly stole from Macy’s.