MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was arrested Friday after officers said he robbed two dollar stores within 15 minutes in May and two other stores within an hour in June.

The first robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street. Officers said a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. During the robbery, court documents stated the suspect said, “Open the register before I shoot you.”

The employees opened the register and safe, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene with the money.

Fifteen minutes later, officers said a Family Dollar store in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money from the register. Officers said the employees complied and handed the money to the suspect.

The suspect then fled the business. According to the affidavit, both suspect descriptions in the robberies were the same.

Video surveillance captured the same suspect robbing another gas station, according to MPD

Video surveillance captured the same suspect robbing another gas station, according to MPD

Video surveillance captured the same suspect robbing another gas station, according to MPD

Another Dollar General store in the 1700 block of Winchester was robbed two weeks later. On June 6, officers said a man walked up to two employees, pointed a gun at them and walked them to the cash register. Court documents stated the suspect repeatedly told the employees, “I’m going to kill you.” The suspect fled the scene on foot with the money from the store. Video surveillance captured the robbery.

One hour later, a Mapco gas station in the 3300 block of Thomas Street was robbed. Police said the suspect walked up to the counter and pointed a gun at the employee. The employee opened the register and handed the money to the suspect. Officers said the suspect then jumped over the counter and demanded the employee to open the safe or he would kill her.

When the employee told the suspect she did not know the code to the safe, the suspect told her to give him two packs of cigarettes. He then fled the scene on foot with the money and cigarettes.

Officers said both suspect descriptions in the third and fourth robbery were the same.

According to MPD, video surveillance captured the same suspect robbing another Mapco gas station in the 900 block of East Brooks Road.

Police later developed Fredrick Burford as the suspect for all four robberies.

He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and four counts of aggravated robbery. Burford is expected to appear in court on June 21.