LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find two people possibly involved in cutting catalytic converters off of local church vans.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the first theft happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Maranatha Baptist Church on Old Huntsville Road in Park City.

A man and a woman were captured on surveillance footage at this church, said Investigator Sergeant Dough Boeringer, as the man goes under the van, cuts off the valuable converter, and rolls it out.

Video surveillance captures the moment a man and a woman make off with a catalytic converter cut off of a van at the Maranatha Baptist Church on June 9, 2022. (LCSD)

The woman can be seen making a dash across the empty church parking lot and grabbing the part before both run back to their vehicle, which possibly had children inside, according to Boeringer.

Authorities said a similar incident happened at the West Fayetteville Church of Christ, sometime between June 7 and June 12, but quite possibly on the same day as the Maranatha theft.

Boeringer said the department is looking for a champagne-colored Chevy Tahoe without a tag, and asks anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the pair to contact the LCSD at (931) 433-9821.

Lincoln County area Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information resulting in the identification and arrest of these individuals. You can reach Crimestoppers at (931) 433-STOP.