Editor’s Note: The SCSO said Collins faced undisclosed charges from the WCSO; however, according to the WCSO, Collins does not face charges from the office at this time. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the sheriff’s office continues to investigate an undisclosed incident with Collins as a suspect and that charges could arise.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper was arrested Sunday afternoon when Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a vandalism complaint at a home.

According to an SCSO release, THP Trooper Nicholas Collins faces multiple charges, including vandalism and violating a protective order. These charges stem from an incident SCSO deputies responded to on Feb. 20 at an undisclosed location.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that security camera wires had been cut, and the tires on two vehicles in the driveway had been slashed, with a tag removed from one of the vehicles.

Deputies spoke to the victim, who said Collins had been served an order of protection the previous day and was “supposed to stay away from the property,” according to the release.

The release detailed that the victim told deputies they saw Collins “running down the driveway to get back to his vehicle and leave.” Another witness reportedly told deputies that Collins “[made] threats to kill” the victim before “[taking] off in his truck toward Washington County, [Tennessee.]”

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested Collins after pulling him over on State Route 75, taking him into custody on the charges stemming from the Sullivan County incident.

According to the SCSO release, WCSO deputies found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm with a round in the chamber in Collin’s possession, along with an extra full magazine and a BB gun rifle “that resembles an AR-15…with a full magazine.”

Collins was transported to the Sullivan County Jail. His arraignment occurred on Feb. 22, during which a judge set his bond at $250,000.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the WCSO for more information and the THP regarding Collins’ status as a state trooper.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.