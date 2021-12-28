Loaded gun, marijuana found during TSA screening at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A California man was arrested after police said they found a loaded gun in a carry-on during the screening process at Nashville International Airport (BNA) last Thursday.

According to a warrant, officials at BNA were dispatched to a call from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) after a firearm was seen on an x-ray inside a carry-on. The passenger, Eduardo Bobier Dacumos Jr. reportedly admitted it was his bag, and told police he also had a checked suitcase.

Dacumos reportedly gave police permission to search his bags, which is when authorities said they found a Glock 48 9mm handgun with 14 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. They also found six grams of marijuana in his suitcase.

Officials stated that during a check, they learned Dacumos was a convicted felon for drug offenses, which makes it illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.

Dacumos is now faced with weapon and drug charges.