LINCOLN COUNTY, Ten, (WHNT) — It’s been a year since Lincoln Health in Tennessee joined the Huntsville Hospital Health System, a move that leaders say has been a significant partnership that has allowed them to expand their services.

The Lincoln Medical Center says they’ve seen countless positive changes since merging with the Huntsville Hospital Health System including the re-birth of the facility’s intensive care unit.

“For a community to be able to have a health care system of that size and that magnitude is very important,” said Mary Beth Seals the Lincoln Health President.

Last year, Lincoln Health established a 40-year partnership with the Huntsville Hospital Health System, a merger that has allowed for the expansion of health services in Lincoln County.

From the revitalization of its intensive care unit, to bringing in more physicians, Seals says the partnership has helped with staff shortages.

“We had somewhere around 80 or 90 positions open in all of the facilities that we own, we’ve cut that in half,” Seals told News 19.

Many rural healthcare systems have been at risk of shutting down. At one point that could’ve been the case for Lincoln Health, but since joining Huntsville Health, that is no longer a concern.

The fact that we’re backed now by a strong system like Huntsville Hospital we’ll be able to continue providing care for this community we’ll continue to grow, we’ll continue to gain resources and gain access,” Seals said.

With new health care additions like telehealth, Lincoln Health Emergency Department Director Matt Ulrich says they’ve been able to expand their patient care services.

“Our more sick patients that traditionally we’ve had to transfer we’re able to keep them we have doctors that actually remote in and they can physically see the patients on screens they can see the vital signs they can do assessments excitingly we’re offering services that this county has never had,” Ulrich said.

Lincoln Health says patients not having to travel long distances for health care services, is something that they are very proud of, a reality that was made possible by joining the Huntsville Hospital Health System.