LINCOLN, TN (WHNT) — Monday, Lincoln Health EMS responded to a sledding accident where a young man was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital trauma unit. Lincoln Health EMS has advice on how to be safe.

“We ask please use your best caution, you’re not gonna be able to see the ditches because there snow-covered. You’re not gonna be able to see other objects because there also snow-covered and we ask that you please use protection for your head,” said Kevin Strickland, Lincoln Health EMS Assistant Director.

According to the ambulance service, everyone should make it a rule to wear a helmet if they are going to sled. Properly fitted snow sport helmets or bicycle helmets are best.

According to research conducted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, more than 220,000 patients were treated in emergency departments for injuries related to sledding from 2008 to 2017.

Paramedic Kevin Strickland says frostbite effects may flow to body parts where blood circulation may be limited, like fingers, toes, nose, and ears.

“If they are going outside they need to keep all their skin, face, hands, and neck covered. Keeping their head warm is gonna be the most important thing because that’s where you’re gonna lose the most warmth from your body” said, Strickland

The National Weather Service recommends waterproof boots in addition to gloves and hats when going outside, warning that being wet is equally as harmful as being underdressed for this kind of weather.