LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A 19-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Lincoln County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

On Friday, July 15, Destinee Rhea of Pulaski was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 231-431. A 46-year-old man in a 2008 Jeep Cherokee was driving southbound on the same highway.

Three girls, ages 15, 14 and 12, were also in the car with Rhea.

According to the THP, around 10:15 that night, the Jeep drifted into the northbound lanes, striking the teen’s car head-on.

In a preliminary report of the accident obtained by News 19, THP officials say neither of the drivers was wearing their seatbelts.

The two young girls were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. There is no official word on their conditions. Though the report says the driver of the Jeep was injured, it is unclear whether or not he was transported to the hospital.

According to the report, charges are pending on the driver of the Jeep.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover costs for the family. You can find that page here.