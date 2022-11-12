LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has called off its search for two inmates after one was found dead.

According to a spokesperson with LCSO, both inmates were found in Morgan County. Eric Short was arrested, however, Michael Bowden was found dead at the scene.

LCSO says that the death was possibly caused by hypothermia.

Eric James Short Michael Brandon Bowden

The State of Alabama is handling the investigation and autopsy.

Authorities say inmates Short and Bowden rode off from their work area in Lincoln County on a yellow Honda foreman four-wheeler.

(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Short was reported last seen wearing gray coveralls, while Bowden was reported to be possibly wearing brown coveralls. Both men have numerous tattoos. Law enforcement added at the time of their escape that neither inmate was considered dangerous.