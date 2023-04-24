LINCOLN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities in Lincoln County are searching for a man wanted for the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says Jesse Suggs is wanted for a 2022 attempted murder. Suggs is described as a 37-year-old white male and listed as 5’6 160 pounds. Authorities say he could be clean-shaven or have facial hair.

Editor’s Note: These photos of Suggs were provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office from previous arrests to help the community identify him.

Jesse Suggs (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

He was possibly seen in the Elkmont area in the last day but could be anywhere in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee.

If you have any information on Jesse Suggs, please call

· Your local law enforcement agency

· The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 433 9821

Information leading to Suggs’s arrest could result in a $1000 reward.