LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man who may have a medical condition and need assistance.

Jason Adam Carley is a 50-year-old white male, with green eyes and reddish-light-brown hair. He also has tattoos on both of his arms.

The missing poster provided by the sheriff’s department says Carley has diabetes and may be suffering from symptoms.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Patrick Murdock at 931-433-9821.