LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A new piece of technology has been installed at the Lincoln County Jail in hopes to keep the facility just a little bit safer – for both inmates and staff.

The Tek84 Intercept is a full-body X-ray machine that generates a high-resolution head-to-toe anatomical image of anyone scanned during the intake process.

Authorities say those images will be used to detect hidden contraband that may have been swallowed or otherwise concealed in body cavities, underneath clothing or inside artificial limbs, in a scan that takes less than four seconds.

This extra layer of security cost the jail $179,000.

Every inmate and anyone being booked into the facility gets scanned, authorities explained, saying the machine also comes equipped with a thermal sensor that will tell jail staff if anyone has an abnormal temperature.

(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder reassures that a lot of planning went into the purchase, saying he had given Chief Administrator Jim Baldwin the task of researching different scanners used in other correctional facilities last year.

It wasn’t until after Baldwin’s studies that the Tek84 was deemed the best fit for Lincoln County.

The full-body scanner was installed in April when correctional staff were trained on how to operate it over a three-day period.

Blackwelder, who recently announced his retirement effective at the end of July, was presented with the Outstanding Service Award from Crimestoppers earlier this week.